Melike Altinisik’s Robotic Science Museum in Seoul will build itself

Turkish firm Melike Altinisik Architects has recently won the competition to design the Robotic Science Museum in Seoul.

The competition, organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, was aimed to find the best design for a planned museum dedicated to robotics and located in the South Korea capital’s Changbai Economic Center district. Construction works for the new museum are scheduled to begin in 2020.

Coherently with the museum’s theme, parts of MAA’s cocoon-shaped building will be manufactured and assembled by a number of robots, controlled by a BIM software. These parts will include the building’s metal skin, its structure, and the 3d-printed concrete landscaping around it.

This exceptional technology demonstration will also be a sort of impromptu special exhibition on the capabilities of robots in building construction.

As Melike Altinisik Architects say: “MAA’s design for Robot Museum (RSM) – which plays a catalytic role in advancing and promoting science, technology, and innovation throughout society – is not only going to exhibit robots but actually, from design and manufacturing to construction and services, robots will be in charge. In other words, RSM will start its ‘first exhibition’ with ‘its own construction’ by robots on site in early 2020 and is expected to be completed with the official opening slated for late 2022.”

On four floors, the 6,500-square-meter / 70,000-square-foot museum will accommodate exhibitions, educational workshops, and laboratories aimed “to support public education in robotics and increase the public knowledge and interests in robots.”

Melike Altinisik Architects’ winning design for the Robotic Science Museum in Seoul, exterior view.

First-floor plan, sections, and elevations.

Interior views of a gallery and of the museum’s lobby.

All images © Melike Altinisik Architects